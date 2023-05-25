Giverny Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Giverny Capital Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305,173 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,191. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

