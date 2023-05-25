Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 5,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration drilling services. Its services include reverse circulation, core drilling, air-core drilling, deep directional drilling, boosters and auxiliary compressors, support vehicles, carriers, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by David Harper on April 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

See Also

