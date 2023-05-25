General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $204.48

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $204.48 and last traded at $205.12, with a volume of 116292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.