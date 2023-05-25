GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.96 ($43.43) and last traded at €40.35 ($43.86). Approximately 184,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.40 ($43.91).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($36.30) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

