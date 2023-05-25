Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.72

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.72 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.21). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 7,517 shares changing hands.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £20.67 million, a PE ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.65.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

