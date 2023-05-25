FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 1.1%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375.80 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.55). Approximately 2,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.50).

FW Thorpe Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £429.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,033.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 362.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

FW Thorpe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 1.62 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Company Profile

In related news, insider David Taylor sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £24,535.17 ($30,516.38). Company insiders own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

