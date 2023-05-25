Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 1,557.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.1889 per share. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Fuchs Petrolub’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.