FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.42. 4,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

