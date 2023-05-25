Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,959,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,685,906 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $5,116,661.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 894,630 shares of company stock worth $13,265,637 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.