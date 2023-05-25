Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,959,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,685,906 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $15.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.
Freshworks Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.