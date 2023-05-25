FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RAIL. Stephens decreased their price target on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Trading Down 3.4 %

RAIL stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $50.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $42,397.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,289.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.