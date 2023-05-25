Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 2,040.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMIV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at $13,606,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the third quarter worth approximately $8,848,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 738,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at $5,025,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Trading Down 0.1 %

FMIV stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Forum Merger IV has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

