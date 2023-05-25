Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.