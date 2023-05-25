Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $110.42.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.13%.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
