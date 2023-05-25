Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.45

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.446 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.1 %

FORTY opened at $69.20 on Thursday. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

