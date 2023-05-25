Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Purchases 5,999 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $14,277.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,816.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Forian Stock Performance
Shares of FORA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 7,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,345. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.
Forian Company Profile
Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.
