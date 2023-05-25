Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Purchases 5,999 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $14,277.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,816.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of FORA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 7,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,345. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORA. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forian in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forian in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Forian in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forian in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forian by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

