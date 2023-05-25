Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Stock Price Down 1%

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 408 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 408 ($5.07). 2,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 87,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412 ($5.12).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £479.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,248.48 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 404.26.

