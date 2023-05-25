FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.59 and last traded at $51.59. Approximately 12,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 20,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 54.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 817.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 276,179 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

