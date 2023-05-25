First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 110,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 205,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $970.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
