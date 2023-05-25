First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 110,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 205,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $970.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

