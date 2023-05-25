First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 205,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 142,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
