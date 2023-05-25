First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 205,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 142,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 709.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

