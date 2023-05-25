First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $42.03. 45,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 51,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $244.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
