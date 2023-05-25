First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $42.03. 45,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 51,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

