First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.97 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 199,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 223,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
