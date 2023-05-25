First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.97 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 199,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 223,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after acquiring an additional 510,856 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 479,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,133 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

