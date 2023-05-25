First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.52. 36,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 117,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.