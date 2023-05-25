First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.52. 36,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 117,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 286,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 364,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 339,102 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $10,105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

