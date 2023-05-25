First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 18,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 38,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

