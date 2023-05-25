First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 18,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 38,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.
