First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.38 and last traded at $67.96. Approximately 216,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 323,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 160,422 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,480,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,051,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

