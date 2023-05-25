First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.21 and last traded at $72.31. 502,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 401,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,644,000 after acquiring an additional 285,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after buying an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after buying an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

