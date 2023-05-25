First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Down 1.1%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.21 and last traded at $72.31. 502,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 401,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.
The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
