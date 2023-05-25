First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.35. 14,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 15,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.37 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
