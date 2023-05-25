First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.35. 14,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 15,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.37 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

