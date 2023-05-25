First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $26.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

