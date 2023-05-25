First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,337 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 39,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 17,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 875.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,287. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

