First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,920 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,927,167 shares of company stock worth $2,824,225,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $146.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

