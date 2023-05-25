First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,211,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. 3M has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

