Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $590,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

LMT traded down $12.46 on Thursday, hitting $440.26. 486,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.09. The company has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.