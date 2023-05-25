Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

