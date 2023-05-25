F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Michael L. Dreyer Sells 2,750 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 631,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

