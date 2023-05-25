Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $514,000 Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of OCA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCAX remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.41.

OCA Acquisition Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

