Exos TFP Holdings LLC Sells 780 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 59,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXPI stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.65. 303,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.