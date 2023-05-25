Exos TFP Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

MMC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.71. 81,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.51 and a 200-day moving average of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.