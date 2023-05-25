Exos TFP Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

DGX stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.01. 64,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

