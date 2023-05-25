Exos TFP Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.15. 2,220,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.