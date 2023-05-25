Exos TFP Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 348.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $207.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.31, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,880 shares of company stock worth $50,764,796. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

