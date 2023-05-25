Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $434.13. 73,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.