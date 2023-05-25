Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $310,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $2,131,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.15. 40,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,838. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

