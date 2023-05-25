Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 1,989 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $126.28. 443,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

