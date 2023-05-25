Excalibur Management Corp Has $238,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.36. 7,456,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

