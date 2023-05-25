Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $510.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.05 and a 200 day moving average of $554.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

