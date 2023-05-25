Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 3,051 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

