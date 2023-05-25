Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Source Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Source Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOR opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

