Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $679.53 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $698.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.95. The firm has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.16.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.