Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $132.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

