Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $206.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

