Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.07

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and traded as high as $17.35. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 33,389 shares.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

About Erste Group Bank

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.9939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56.

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.