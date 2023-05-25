ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Up to $46.34

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.34, but opened at $49.04. ePlus shares last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 19,029 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ePlus Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ePlus
ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ePlus (PLUS)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.