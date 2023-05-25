ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Up to $46.34

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.34, but opened at $49.04. ePlus shares last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 19,029 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ePlus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.